Google Pixel Buds A-Series update brings more bass and better connectivity

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are getting a performance boost. Thanks to an update, Google's wireless earbuds are getting improved bass controls, loudness compensation and seamless switching between devices (Droid-Life reports).

First up, the bass. Open the Pixel Buds app on your phone and you can move a slider to adjust the bass from -1 to +4, giving you more options than previously available. You can quickly adjust to increase the bass level by four levels or tone it down if required.

A new loudness compensation feature claims to improve the bass and treble at lower volumes to override noisy surroundings. You can toggle this on or off in the Sound Settings within the Pixel Buds app.

And lastly, improved device switching means if the last connected device is unavailable, the headphones will automatically search and connect to the second-to-last connected device when undocked from the charging case. Handy if your primary device is out of action, or you're sharing the buds with someone else.

The update is called firmware Version 282 and is rolling out "over the coming days". It requires you to grant the 'Nearby devices' permission within the Pixel Buds app.

MORE:

Check out our guide to the best in-ear headphones

Read our Cambridge Melomania 1 Plus review

Or our Earfun Air review