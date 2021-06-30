Get six months of free Disney Plus when you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the US and Canada can get six months of Disney Plus free.

Disney's (five-star) video streaming service typically costs $7.99 a month, so today's offer adds up to a $50 saving. That's enough to buy a lot more than the bare necessities.

Amazon Music Unlimited will set you back $7.99 a month ($9.99 if you're not a Prime member) and includes access to over 75 million songs ad-free. Existing subscribers can get a three-month Disney+ free trial.

Amazon Music Unlimited 6 months Disney+ free (save $50)

Get six months Disney+ free when you sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited at $7.99 ($9.99 for non-Prime members) a month. The bundle gets you access to 75 million tracks ad-free, plus over a thousand Disney movies and TV shows. Current Disney+ subscribers are ineligible for this promotion.View Deal

Sign up to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial.

Amazon Music Unlimited serves up access to 75 million tracks, thousands of playlists and stations, as well as hands-free listening using Alexa. You can listen offline and there are also no pesky adverts to interrupt your listening sessions.

We've described Amazon Music Unlimited as a "solid alternative" to Spotify and Apple Music, with one big attraction being its "competitive pricing". Now that new subscribers can get six months Disney+ free, it's an absolute steal.

As for Disney Plus, we gave the video streaming service the full five stars, calling it "polished" and "comprehensive". It provides access to a well-stocked library and many titles are presented in 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

There are over 700 films and more than 400 TV series to choose from, including all-time classics, family favourites and three of the four most profitable films ever made: Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

After the six month promotion period ends, you'll pay $7.99 a month for Disney Plus on top of the Amazon Music subscription.

However, there's no contract and you can cancel anytime. You're well within your rights to enjoy Disney Plus for free and cancel it just before the six months is up, having paid nothing for it. What have you got to lose?

