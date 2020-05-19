THX and Razer team up for new wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Razer might be best known for its gaming laptops and peripherals, but that hasn't stopped it from branching out. Today, the company has launched a pair of wireless headphones – and not just any wireless headphones but ones that are THX Certified.

The Razer Opus' THX certification means they have met the stringent sonic standards of the reputable AV brand, which has been in the audio game since the early 1980s, spawned from George Lucas' obsession with quality and artistic vision.

According to THX, its certification programme has been developed "to define a reference headphone listening experience... [giving] special attention to interpreting high frequency correlation, improving dialog intelligibility, and low frequency extension". In layman's terms, whatever you're listening to should sound exactly as the sound engineer intended it through the Razer Opus.

The Opus mobile companion app will let owners experiment with THX-tuned EQ presets (and view battery status), too.

(Image credit: Razer)

They are also noise-cancelling headphones, as well as wireless of course. Their active noise-cancellation (ANC) system comprises four microphones that work to tune out a broad range of unwanted external frequencies so they don't intrude on what you're listening to. Want to hear what's going on outside? Hitting the 'Quick Attention' mode will allow in background noise.

The Razer Opus will last all day too. Even with ANC turned on, the battery lasts a very decent 25 hours, which should be most of a week's use for most people.

The plush leatherette foam ear cushions and headband promise a comfy, pressure point-free fit for all-day listening, too.

The Razer Opus are available now for €209.99/$199.99 in North America, Europe, China and Asia Pacific.

