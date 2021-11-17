Free Bose QC45 headphones with Pixel 6 pre-orders – but there's a catch

In the UK, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro pre-orders briefly came with a free pair of Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones worth £350. Sadly, Google pulled the generous deal after a week or so... only to begin offering European buyers the very same deal.

The bad news is that the deal has hit the buffers (in Germany, at least). According to 9to5Google, the tech giant has run out of Bose 700 headphones and can't get hold of any more. The good news? Google isn't leaving anyone high and dry, as it explains in a note on its German website:

"Due to their high popularity, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (worth €399.95) are currently not available... [They are] being replaced by an incredible limited-edition bundle that includes a pair of the latest Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones in black valued at €349.95 and includes a Google Store voucher worth €75! A total gift value of €424.95!"

Bose's QuietComfort 45 might be a bit of a step down from the company's flagship 700 headphones but they're Bose's latest cans and boast a travel-friendly folding design. We rated them a healthy four stars at £350. When you consider that Google is throwing in a €75 gift voucher, it seems that German Pixel buyers have struck it lucky.

What Google hasn't said is when the Bose 700 headphones ran out. Or how many European buyers will unexpectedly receive a free pair of QC45, bundled with a €75 gift card. Or whether buyers in, say, France will be offer the same Bose QC45 package in lieu of the sold-out Bose 700.

Kicking yourself for not taking advantage of Google's recent largesse? We've some good news. Firstly, we've listed today's best Black Friday Bose QuietComfort 45 deals here, so you could bag a pair at a discount. Secondly, Google's Black Friday deals go live tomorrow, 18th November. You can sign up to receive the latest the deals on the Google Store website.

With any luck, Google might restart its free headphones deal in the UK.

MORE:

These are the best smartphones around for sound and picture performance

Today's best Black Friday deals

Everything we know so far about the Google Pixel 6