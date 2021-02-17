Focal Clear Mg Professional aim to be market-leading pro headphones

Five years into its manufacture of high-end headphones, Focal has now launched an enhanced version of its Clear circumaural open-back headphones geared more towards music creators. The Clear Mg Professional sport similar 40mm drivers with ‘M’-shaped inverted domes, but they're made out of magnesium rather than an aluminium/magnesium alloy. The French audio brand claims this new cone is lighter, more rigid and better damped, delivering a sound that's "even more precise".

That new cone is complemented by a 25mm diameter and 5.5mm high copper voice coil, while the new honeycomb grille inside the earcups work to extend the higher frequencies and follow the cone's ‘M’ profile more closely to reduce any distortion or other adverse effects.

(Image credit: Focal)

Those familiar with Focal's excellent home headphone line-up – featuring the Utopia, Stellia, Elear, Elegia, Radiance and newly announced Celestee – will recognise the Clear Mg Professional's aesthetic design, centred around 20mm memory foam, perforated fabric-coated earpads, a matching microfibre and leather headband and a black-painted aluminium yoke. Bundled accessories include 6.35mm and 3.5mm cables and a carrying case (pictured above).

The Focal Clear MG Professional will be available from this month, priced £1299 ($1490).

