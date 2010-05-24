Here are the first pictures of the new Bose Lifestyle systems. There are four new home cinema system in all, two in the V-Class series and two T-Class models. Read our Bose news story to get all the information on the new products.

The V-Class Series use the same main unit on both models, available in a grey finish:

Both also feature a Bose iPod dock. This delivers audio and video, and gives you full on-screen access to your iPod library using the remote control.

And it's no ordinary remote control. The remote is a universal learning remote control that Bose says will be able to replace the functions of all your individual remotes. An IR receiver on the main unit allows you to send commands from your source machine's remote to the main unit, which the Bose remote then learns. Bose reckons as little as two button presses are all that's needed to pass on the necessary details. Firmware updates will be available in order to keep the main unit up to speed with new products, with updates performed via the USB input.

Here's the flagship, £4499 Lifestyle V35 system, complete with Jewel Cube speakers. It boasts four HDMI inputs, an FM/AM tuner, 1080p upscaling, support for HD audio and the iPod dock.

Here's the £3499 Lifestyle V25 system with the same main unit but speakers from the Direct/Reflecting range (spot the difference).



The T-Class systems are similarly specified but without the iPod dock and FM/AM tuner. Here's the Lifestyle T20 system, yours for £2499:

And finally here's the £1999 Lifestyle T10 system. Note the silver rather than grey main unit (as on the V-Class range).