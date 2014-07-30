The Finlux tablet can be used in conjunction with the TV set, with the preinstalled Finlux Smart Centre app able to mirror whatever is being shown on the TV on the device - providing it's within the range of the home network.

Alternatively, the tablet can be used as a remote control or to stream content from the tablet to the TV. It'll let you access programme information, while also setting reminders and recordings. The tablet is powered by the Android 4.2 Jelly Bean operating system, with full access to the Google Play Store.

Customers will qualify for a free tablet with any purchase of either the 47F9076-T or 559076-T set through the Finlux website. Both TVs offer passive 3D, along with an upscaler capable of converting 2D images into 3D. Other features include Smart TV functionality, with access to apps including Netflix, BBC iPlayer and YouTube.

