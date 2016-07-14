The three-strong 2016 range of Epson home cinema projectors follows in the footsteps of the Epson EH-TW7200 (£1799), which is the current What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year, and the four-star EH-TW9200W (£2999).

The two new models may not be the 4K Epson projectors we're waiting for but they do support Ultra HD and HDR content. And that includes the EH-TW9300W wireless model, which can stream video, including 4K resolution content, from a phone, tablet or games console, using the 4K WiHD transmitter.

All three models support '4K enhancement', which claims to get the most out of HD and 4K images. The projectors use 3LCD lens technology, support 3D video, and have twin HDMI inputs, one of which is HDCP 2.2 compliant.

The top-tier '9300 models claim a 2,500 lumens brightness plus a punchy 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The EH-TW7300 settles for 2300 lumens and a 160,000 contrast ratio. All three have motorised focus and zoom controls so should be simple to set up.

The Epson EH-TW7300 (£2,199), EH-TW9300 (£2,999) and EH-TW9300W (£3,299) are set for release in September, so expect to hear more about them - any further new products - at IFA 2016 that month.

