Epic Memorial Day TV deal: LG C1 OLED drops to lowest price ever on Amazon

LG's C1 OLED TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested at What Hi-Fi?, and it's on sale right now for just $1597, the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon. If you're in the market for a new TV, the LG C1 is a fantastic buy.

We gave the C1 five-stars in our review at its original price of $2500, saying the C1 had "superb all-around picture quality" with "a near-flawless feature set." At over $1000 less, the C1 is both an amazing product and an excellent deal.

LG C1 65-inch OLED TV Amazon deal

LG OLED65C1: $2500 $1597 at Amazon (save $903)

LG's C1 OLED TV offers up top-tier picture quality, a lightning-fast 120Hz refresh rate, and gorgeous HDR. This is an excellent TV with an even better price, so it's best to pull the trigger while supplies last.

LG's C-Series of OLED TVs has been the king of the television world for a while, offering up crisp, razor-sharp detail, blacks as rich and deep as the vacuum of space, and impressive sound for TV speakers. The C1 embodies every one of these characteristics, and the 65-inch set is big enough for almost any room.

The C1 doesn't just look beautiful, it's great for gamers, too. With a 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support, this 4K set is the ultimate companion for a next-gen console like a Series X or PS5. From movies to TV to games and everything in-between, all your content will be at its best when displayed on the LG C1.

In terms of audio quality, TV speakers rarely impress, but the C1 even manages to push the envelope in this arena, too. While you'll be best served by pairing your C1 with an external sound solution like a soundbar, the C1's speakers are smooth, spacious, and cinematic. Compared to most other sets, the C1 is once again on top.

Plus, the C1 comes packed with all the traditional smart TV functionality we've all come to expect from televisions today, so you'll have no problems streaming content from whatever service you like best. Then, the remote of the C1 is intuitive, the UI is clean and easy to navigate, and you'll even get a series of HDMI 2.1 inputs ready to connect to any device.

If you want a TV and you've got around $1600 to spend, you'll be hard-pressed to find anything better out there than a 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV for that price. We'd recommend acting fast before time runs out.

