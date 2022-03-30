Early iPhone 15 rumours suggest it could finally get a periscope camera

The iPhone 14 might be nearing readiness, but attention has already turned to the iPhone 15 and its rumoured periscope camera.

Analyst Jeff Pu claims that there is a "high chance" that both premium models in Apple's 2023 iPhone lineup will feature a periscope camera with a 5x optical zoom.

The devices – most likely called the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max – are also tipped for a portless design, Apple A17 chip and in-display fingerprint sensor (via 9to5Mac).

Pu's prediction partners a previous pronouncement. Just two months ago, he claimed Apple was in talks with periscope lens supplier Lante Optics, and that Cupertino could be about to pull the trigger on an order for 100 million components.

It's not the first time that Apple has allegedly looked to include a periscope lens on the iPhone 15. Last last year, trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that Apple was considering a periscope lens on the 2023 iPhone.

Other smartphone makers, including Samsung and Huawei, already have periscope lens technology in their smartphones. The tech can enable optical zoom of up to 10x, and combined zoom of up to 100x.

Pu's latest report also contains a few other notable Apple tidbits.

Firstly, he says the recent Shenzen lockdown hasn't delayed the iPhone 14; it's still expected to launch in September 2022. Secondly, he thinks the iPhone 14 Pro will get a 48MP camera upgrade. And thirdly, Apple could adopt an OLED panel in 2024 for 11- and 12.9-inch iPads.

Of course, Apple hasn't breathed a word about any of this. And it likely won't do until the rumoured devices are officially unveiled to the world.

