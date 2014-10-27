In a statement, GoerTek said that its investment will enable Dynaudio to strengthen its position in the premium speaker market through the expansion of product development, innovation and more.

And despite no longer heading the manufacturer, Dynaudio co-founder Wilfried Ehrenholz is to remain as a minority shareholder and will contribute to product and marketing strategies.

Dynaudio first emerged as a speaker company in the late 1970s from the small Danish town of Skanderborg, having been formed by a group of engineers "who shared a passion for music".

The manufacturer still retains its HQ in the town and remains a consistent performer in the high-end speaker market, registering more than its fair share of four- and five-star reviews as well.

For example, the Xeo 3s that first appeared in 2012 set a new standard for wireless speakers at the time. Meanwhile, the DM 2/6s were among the stereo speaker Award-winners of 2010.

In light of the GoerTek deal, Ehrenholz commented: "By combining Dynaudio's and GoerTek's know-how, we will be able to develop some very exciting products for customers in the future."

Dynaudio A/S CEO Lars Prisak said: "We are already well on our way in the launching of new technological platforms, and with our new owners we will get brand new opportunities."

