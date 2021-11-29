$50 off the Studio Buds is one of the best Beats Cyber Monday deals you'll find today

By

Beats' AirPods alternatives are still just $99.95

Beats Cyber Monday deals
(Image credit: Future)

Looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds this Cyber Monday? We might have the deal for you – $50 off the Beats Studio Buds at Walmart and Amazon.

That brings the price down to $99.95, which is a pretty good price for noise-cancelling earbuds of this calibre.

Cyber Monday Beats Studio Buds deal

$150

Beats Studio Buds $150 $99.95 at Walmart (save $50)
Walmart has $50 off all three colours of the Beats Studio Buds – red, black and white. The deal also includes free shipping and a 30-day free returns window. We called these new Beats "a neat true wireless solution that represents one of the best affordable alternatives to Apple’s AirPods we’ve seen so far". Also available at Amazon.

View Deal

Previous Beats headphones go heavy on the bass, the Studio Buds are a little more balanced, with bass levels that never compromises the rest of the mix. They also deliver an open sound which also boasts impressive timing. 

You've got plenty of features at your disposal too, including convenient one-touch pairing to both iOS and Android devices. Up to eight hours of listening time (or five when active noise cancelling is switched on) are provided with two additional charges coming from the case. If you need a little extra juice, five-minute Fast Fuel charging gives up to an hour of playback thanks to the USB-C charger.

They're also compatible with Apple spatial audio tech too, and have three listening modes: active noise cancelling (ANC), ANC off and Transparency (which lets in some outside noise for greater awareness of your surroundings).

All in all, it's a lot of tech for not much money. And it's even less money with this Cyber Monday deal.

MORE:

These are the best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals

Check out the best Cyber Monday headphones deals

Read our guide to the best AirPods alternatives

Andy Madden
Andy Madden

Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.