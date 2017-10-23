With Dolby AC-4 decoding onboard, LG’s 2017 OLEDs were the first TVs to implement Dolby Atmos sound. Now, a firmware update rolling out this month will bring support for Dolby’s TrueHD lossless audio format too.

Dolby TrueHD is a surround sound codec that supports eight channels of 24-bit/96kHz audio or six channels of 24-bit/192kHz and is an optional (albeit common) specification on a Blu-ray. The built-in decoder means that TrueHD content can be played through the TV's speakers, without having to pass via an AV amplifier.

The latest update also includes Codec MAT (Metadata-enhanced Audio Transmission) support, which also enables compatible TVs to stream Dolby TrueHD soundtracks on console games.

