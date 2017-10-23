Trending

Dolby TrueHD support coming to LG 2017 OLED TVs via firmware update

An imminent firmware update will make LG’s flagship TV ranges capable of rendering Dolby True HD soundtracks.

With Dolby AC-4 decoding onboard, LG’s 2017 OLEDs were the first TVs to implement Dolby Atmos sound. Now, a firmware update rolling out this month will bring support for Dolby’s TrueHD lossless audio format too.

Dolby TrueHD is a surround sound codec that supports eight channels of 24-bit/96kHz audio or six channels of 24-bit/192kHz and is an optional (albeit common) specification on a Blu-ray. The built-in decoder means that TrueHD content can be played through the TV's speakers, without having to pass via an AV amplifier.

The latest update also includes Codec MAT (Metadata-enhanced Audio Transmission) support, which also enables compatible TVs to stream Dolby TrueHD soundtracks on console games.

