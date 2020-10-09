Devialet's first true wireless headphones are here, with active noise-cancellation

French premium audio outfit Devialet (perhaps most famous for its forays into car audio and Devialet Phantom Reactor wireless speaker) has just launched its first ever true wireless headphones.

The headphones are called Gemini and aside from Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), the new in-ears are protected by three new patents: Pressure Balance Architecture, Internal Delay Compensation, and Ear Active Matching.

Devialet’s Pressure Balance Architecture involves "cascading decompression chambers inside the product" to ensure optimum inner pressure at all times, without impairing noise attenuation. Furthermore, each chamber is coated with a custom acoustic mesh to stop external noise from entering the system.

The new Ear Active Matching technology promises enhanced signal transmission by adjusting audio signal frequency ranges in real-time, intelligently adapting Gemini’s sound for an optimal listening experience. This, says Devialet, means an end to a loss in sound quality when you turn your head suddenly, or those constant volume adjustments while running. With Devialet Gemini, if one of the earbuds moves, the in-built microphones will apparently detect the change in frequency and adapt, tailoring the signal to the ear up to 10,000 times per second.

Finally (in terms of new patents, at least) Devialet Gemini’s custom Internal Delay Compensation algorithm promises to perfectly compensate for the interior hold-up generated by a noise cancellation loop, which the company says should result in a significant gain in noise cancellation, especially at higher frequencies.

(Image credit: Devialet)

Two separate microphones in each earbud handle Active Noise Cancellation, while one dedicated microphone per earpiece enhances voice transmission. Under the casework, 10mm high excursion Devialet drivers promise sensitivity and low distortion. You get three levels of ANC and two levels of transparency, too.

The earbuds even boast the ability to determine which of the four supplied tips are best suited to you, via the dedicated Devialet Gemini iOS/Android app – and all in just five seconds. How? Why, by scanning your ears to find the perfect fit, of course.

With the app, you can further personalise the sound using a six-band equaliser. An all-in-one touch button at the rear of the earbuds controls music playback, noise cancelling modes and Siri or Google Assistant voice assistant support.

In terms of battery life, you should get over 24 hours of untethered playtime, with just upwards of 8 hours (or 6 hours with ANC activated) in every charge, and a further 3.5 full charges stored in the charging case. There's wireless Qi charging support, a USB-C charger, IPX4 water-resistance, Qualcomm aptX support and unusually, Devialet claims that you'll also be able to buy a replacement charging case battery and spare parts for the left and right earbuds, should you ever need them.

That sliding 'jewel box' charging case (main photo) boasts a soft, luxurious touch and does look a lot like a mini version of Devialet's matte black Phantom Reactor, doesn't it?

This sleek design and proprietary tech doesn't come cheap, though – and it's highly unlikely that these premium new buds will feature in any upcoming Amazon Prime Day discounts. Devialet Gemini is available to pre-order, priced £279, from Harrods and Selfridges, as well as from the Devialet website. When availability and pricing for the US and Australia is known, we'll update this page.

