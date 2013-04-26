Launched tonight in London, and making its public debut at the Gadget Show Live in Birmingham next week, is the £180 Damson Oyster wireless speaker.
It sports apt-X A2DP Bluetooth for optimum quality wireless streaming from a computer, smartphone or laptop (with a range of up to 10 metres), and comes in a rugged design for indoor/outdoor use and easy portability.
Audio is handled by a pair of front-facing, 2in midrange drivers, two side-firing 1.5in tweeters and a rear passive radiator subwoofer for deeper bass performance. Claimed power output is 2 x 10W, and digital signal processing (DSP) is used to deliver "a truly impressive sound," says Damson.
A built-in Lithium Ion rechargeable battery gives a claimed 12 hours wireless music playback, there's a microphone for hands-free phone calls via your mobile and a 3.5mm audio jack if you prefer to hard-wire your muisc device to the speaker.
Available in black or white as standard, there are also optional snap-on grillles in different colours if you want to personalise your Oyster to suit your home decor.
