Launched tonight in London, and making its public debut at the Gadget Show Live in Birmingham next week, is the £180 Damson Oyster wireless speaker.

It sports apt-X A2DP Bluetooth for optimum quality wireless streaming from a computer, smartphone or laptop (with a range of up to 10 metres), and comes in a rugged design for indoor/outdoor use and easy portability.

Audio is handled by a pair of front-facing, 2in midrange drivers, two side-firing 1.5in tweeters and a rear passive radiator subwoofer for deeper bass performance. Claimed power output is 2 x 10W, and digital signal processing (DSP) is used to deliver "a truly impressive sound," says Damson.

A built-in Lithium Ion rechargeable battery gives a claimed 12 hours wireless music playback, there's a microphone for hands-free phone calls via your mobile and a 3.5mm audio jack if you prefer to hard-wire your muisc device to the speaker.

Available in black or white as standard, there are also optional snap-on grillles in different colours if you want to personalise your Oyster to suit your home decor.

By Andy Clough

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+