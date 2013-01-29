Dali has added the ultra-compact Fazon Mikro speaker to the successful Fazon series of home cinema speaker systems.

Featuring the trademark Fazon curved cast aluminium cabinet, the Fazon Mikro has a 4in wood fibre cone woofer, 20mm soft dome tweeter and comes with an integrated wall-mount.

The Fazon Mikro also comes with optional tall, slim floor stands.

Launched at ISE in Amsterdam, further details are thin on the ground but the speakers look set to be released in black and white high gloss, with the possibility of other colours to follow.

UK price was to be confirmed but looks set to be around £150 per speaker, with a Fazon Mikro 5.1 system set to be available for around £1000.

