Cyber Monday TV deals: Amazon Fire 4K TVs down to just $300

Amazon is on a Cyber Monday roll: having marked down most its of small Fire TV devices, the tech giant has thrown caution to the wind and slashed up to 30% off its own-brand Fire TVs.

The juiciest saving – $230 – is on the 65-inch Fire TV Omni Series with Dolby Vision HDR (was $830, now $600). There's also $150 off the 55-inch model (was $560, now $410).

On a tighter budget? The nicely-priced Fire TV 4-Series with support for HDR10 is also in the sale. Save $100 off the 43-inch 4-Series (now $270), or $140 off the 50-inch (now £330) and 55-inch (now $380).

Alexa, show me the Cyber Monday TV deals this instant!

Amazon has been selling TVs under the 'Fire TV' umbrella for years, adding its Fire TV operating system to panels from established brands such as Toshiba and Insignia. Now, it has stuck out on its own, with a range of 'Amazon-built' TVs.

The range-topping Fire TV Omni Series boasts Dolby Vision (65- and 75-inch models only), HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, as well as hands-free controls using the Alexa voice assistant.

The cheaper Amazon Fire TV 4-Series combines 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 and HLG, plus a fully-integrated Fire TV experience with support for many of the same Alexa experiences as the Omni Series.

Both models come with an Alexa voice remote but the pricier Omni Series has far-field mics built into the TV itself, so you don't need to bother with the remote when, say, searching for TV or movie recommendations.

We've yet to test the Omni Series or the 4-Series, but it's worth noting that both sets are rated 4 out of 5 (by Amazon buyers). And many of those ratings would have been submitted before Amazon slashed up to 30% off in honour of Cyber Monday!

Want to add Amazon's zippy Fire TV platform to an existing TV set? Here's today best Cyber Monday Amazon Fire TV Stick deals.

