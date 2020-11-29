Cyber Monday Airpods deal: save $50 on Apple wireless earbuds at Amazon

The Cyber Monday deals are already in full flow at Amazon, and this one simply cannot go ignored. The retail giant has discounted the Apple AirPods to just $109.99 – that's $50 off the RRP, $15 less than the previously discounted price, and quite frankly one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen them at.

They dropped to $99 very briefly in the build-up to Black Friday, but it seems $109.99 is the sticking point for the Cyber Monday sales – and we can't complain with that. In fact, they've made it into our pick of the 9 very best Cyber Monday headphones deals.

Looking for new wireless earbuds and set on AirPods? You know what to do...

Apple AirPods with wired charging case $159 $110 at Amazon

Apple's second-gen AirPods with the wired charging case are $50 off at Amazon and Walmart. That represents a massive 35 per cent off the usual retail price. Huge.View Deal

It's not often we see Apple products discounted, especially with over a third off. So this deal comes as quite a treat.

The second-gen AirPods launched last year. They're not as advanced as the also discounted AirPods Pro, which add noise-cancelling to the mix, but they are a significant upgrade on the first-gen AirPods. They go louder, for a start, and the audio quality is much improved – they're subtler and more sophisticated then their predecessors, with more delicate low-level dynamic shifts. Theirs is a natural, neutral sonic balance, with no artificial bass boosting or treble enhancement. You feel as though you’re listening to music with little to no manipulation, which is something we appreciate hugely.

They're also technically excellent, with a flawless wireless connection and intuitive controls. Battery life is very healthy, too, squeezing five hours out of the earbuds and an extra 19 from the carry case, giving you a total run time of 24 hours. Want the wireless charging case instead of this wired one? They're $140 at Amazon.

AirPods are popular, of course, and quite rightly so. But they don't offer the best performance possible at this price. If your heart isn't set on AirPods, and you value sound quality as much as anything else, we'd urge you to check out the Cambridge Melomania 1 for $80 or, if you're after a sportier pair, the JBL Reflect Flow for $70. Both are class leaders at this level.

Got a bigger budget? The $168 multi-Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM3 are the ones for you.

