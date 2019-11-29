Currys Black Friday deals: save £250 on Samsung HW-Q60R soundbar

The Black Friday deals just keep on coming, and next up is this soundbar deal on the Samsung Harman Kardon HW-Q60R. Originally priced £599, it has now been slashed to just £349 at Currys. That's a saving of £250!

A soundbar that aims to replicate surround sound, this 5.1-channel, 360-watt beast promises to provide cinema sound no matter where in the room you're sitting. It even has a Game Mode for when you power up a games console.View Deal

The Q60R packs 360 watts of power (no mean feat for a soundbar!) and promises 5.1 channels of surround sound to give you an immersive soundfield from the bar. It also comes toting a wireless subwoofer for that extra bass brunt.

There's no Atmos support (you'll need the also-discounted HW-Q70R instead for that), but it has a few tricks up its sleeve to help create a wide soundfield. Acoustic Beam technology uses a smattering of holes in the soundbar that are designed to work like extra speakers to create a wider, more dynamic soundfield.

Meanwhile, Adaptive Sound works to analyse the audio signal and optimise the performance for the specific content you're watching. The goal? More engrossing films and TV shows, whether you're binge-watching watching The Crown or just crashing in front of Gogglebox.

There's no wi-fi, but Bluetooth is present and correct for music playback. Snap one up while stocks last.