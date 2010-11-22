It consists of four compact, bipolar satellite speakers each housing a pair of 7.5cm mid/bass drivers and a 2.5cm silk-dome tweeter.

The bipolar driver arrangement – the two 7.5cm drivers pointing in different directions, wired in-phase – are said to "outperform conventional two-way speaker arrangements", delivering greater ambience and spaciousness.

They can be wall mounted, placed horizontally or vertically, and are magnetically shielded so can be positioned close to a TV screen.

A timbre-matched centre channel speaker uses the same drive units as the satellite speakers, while the THX Select-certified THX-10SUBt with built-in 120W amplifier handles the bass frequencies.

Follow whathhifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook