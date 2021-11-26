Crazy Black Friday TV deal gets you monster 70-inch Samsung TV for $600

Best Buy is in the running to win big-screen Black Friday TV deals by offering the 70-inch Samsung TU6985 for only $600. That's a huge $150 off the already insanely cheap $750 MSRP.

The TU6985 is a 2020 4K TV that's packed with streaming apps and supports HDR10. We've not reviewed this Samsung set but Best Buy's customers rate it a reassuring 4.6 out of 5.

If you're after a big-sized big-brand TV at an exceptionally small price, this 70-inch Samsung TV deal is Black Friday gold.

Our pick of the best Black Friday TV deals 2021 – all sizes, all budgets

TU6985 UHD smart TV $750 Samsung 70-inch TU6985 UHD smart TV $750 $600 at Best Buy (save $150)

Samsung's Tizen smart TV platform offers all the apps under the sun and is super-easy to use. It's just one of the reasons we'd strongly consider this bargain 70-inch TV from Samsung. A seriously cheap way to go big on Black Friday.

It's rare to find a 70-inch 4K TV for under $600, let alone one made by Samsung. And while we've not tested this particular model, it looks like a tempting option for those seeking a budget big-screen TV.

Price aside, the most attractive thing about the TU6985 is that is runs Tizen, Samsung's zippy smart TV platform. That means all the major streaming apps – Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+, Google Play Movies & TV, Hulu, Prime Video, Showtime, Sling TV and YouTube TV – are on board. This model is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay 2.

We can't vouch for the TU6985's picture quality, but the fact that it supports HDR10 bodes well, while the 60Hz refresh rate is welcome at this low price. It's a decent option for gaming, too, with a low input lag and quick response time. (Although, those who want to enjoy 4K gaming at 120Hz would be better off with one of the best gaming TVs.)

All in all, there's a lot going for the 70-inch Samsung TU6985 beyond its headline-grabbing price. Grab one for $600 at Best Buy (while stocks last) or mosey on down to our Best Black Friday TV deals for more savings on OLEDs, Roku TVs and more.

