It promises to be a bumper show, with thousands of new product launches, the latest in hi-tech hi-fi and home cinema and up-to-the-minute announcements on emerging technologies such as 3D TV, internet TV, wireless HD video and 'green' eco-friendly products.

To give you an idea of the scale of the show, it covers 1.8 million sq ft of exhibition space spread across the famous Vegas strip, with more than 2500 companies showing off their latest gadgets to more than 100,000 journalists, bloggers and industry analysts from all over the globe.

We'll be there in force bringing you daily updates here on whathifi.com. Keep checking our News channel for all the big stories breaking throughout the day, and watch our live video reports from the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

We'll be covering the key press conferences from LG, Toshiba, Pioneer, Sharp, Samsung, Panasonic, Sanyo and Sony, among others, all of whom will unveil their 2010 product ranges.

Among the highlights we expect to see are 3D TVs from Sony and Panasonic, and the world's thinnest LCD TV from LG, said to be just 2.6mm thick!

And don't forget you can also follow our CES coverage on Twitter for instant updates.