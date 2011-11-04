Trending

Clearaudio upgrades Performance turntable to SE status

By News 

New chassis and ceramic alloy bearing shaft are among the improvements to Clearaudio's Performance deck

Clearaudio Performance SE

Clearaudio has upgraded its Performance turntable and added the SE suffix to its name.

It gets a new chassis made from high-density fibreboard wrapped within an aluminium frame, and sandwiched between two layers of aluminium.

The main bearing shaft of the Performance SE is machined from a new ceramic alloy, allowing "a much finer polished surface" than was previously possible, its maker claims.

As the bearing does not use a ball bearing or a thrust pad, it avoids any point of load to help eliminate friction, wear and noise.

The separate motor is isolated from the chassis, driving the 40mm thick GS-PMMA acrylic platter via a Clearaudio 'silent belt'.

The Performance SE is fitted with Clearaudio's Satisfy Carbon Directwire tonearm, and a Maestro Wood moving magnet cartridge.

You can buy the complete package for £2630, or each item individually: Clearaudio Performance SE turntable £1400; Satisfy CA DW tonearm £1005; and Maestro MM cartridge £750.

