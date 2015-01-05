In addition, both models use what JBL is calling wave-to-control technology - allowing you to change tracks and answer calls by waving your hand in their direction.

The main difference between the Reflect Response BTs and the Syncros S210BTs is that the former use a more advanced two-way, hybrid, balanced armature driver design. Bluetooth features in both models and battery life should be good for around eight hours of playback time.

"These products demonstrate Harman's continued drive to use technology for simplifying and elevating consumers' experiences with their devices," said Michael Mauser, president of Harman's Lifestyle Division.

MORE: Read all our JBL reviews and news

JBL has also used CES 2015 as an opportunity to launch a pair of active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones with a twist - they don't require any batteries. The JBL Reflect Aware ($150) are sports headphones, which are said to be the lightest ANC headphones currently on the market.

No battery is required because the headphones draw on power and audio directly from a lightning connector on compatible Apple device or the micro USB socket on the Android or Windows equivalent.

The Reflect Aware can mix ambient noise with active noise cancelling, so you can still hear your surroundings - important if you're one of those active, outdoor types. A microphone is embedded in each earpiece for hands-free chat, while there's also a small four-button remote control for all your playback requirements.

Finally, download JBL's Ambient Aware app and you can control ambient noise levels and tweak the sound characteristics by choosing from a number of different EQ settings. UK pricing is still to be confirmed.

CES 2015: JBL unveils new Arena Series of budget loudspeakers

CES 2015: All the latest news highlights