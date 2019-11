The Streak 7 has a 7in LCD screen covered with Corning's Gorilla Glass, a 5MP rear camera and an Nvidia dual-core Tegra processor.

When it's first released, the Streak 7 will run Android 2.2, but will be upgraded to Honeycomb 3.0 "soon after its release", the company says.

In the US, the device will be preloaded with T-Mobile's video-on-demand service, as well as Amazon and Blockbuster VoD.

