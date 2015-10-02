Cambridge Audio says the new G5 portable speaker delivers "a clear treble and bass detail not normally found on Bluetooth speakers”.

Sound is delivered through two 3cm high-quality mid/high drivers and a dedicated 6cm subwoofer, as well as two passive auxiliary bass radiators. The G5 also has a different EQ setting for each volume step, which Cambridge says improves the sound quality.

The 5.5cm-thick cabinet has been designed with a stiff and inert composite material for improved internal bracing. Each driver is also housed within its own dedicated sealed compartment in an attempt to reduce resonance and provide a cleaner sound.

The cabinet has a metal and leather exterior finish, which Cambridge has used to give it premium vibe.

Connection is via aptX Bluetooth with NFC (Near Field Communication) from compatible mobile devices. The built-in rechargeable battery claims to offer 14 hours of playback at a higher volume level, and 20 hours at a normal level. Portable devices can be charged from the USB output too.

The Cambridge G5 is available now in champagne and white leather, or gun metal and black leather finishes for £229.

You can read our exclusive review of the G5 in the First Tests section of the November issue, which is on sale now.

Meanwhile, the TVB2 marks Cambridge Audio's first venture into the soundbar market, after having success with its range of soundbases.

It has two fourth-generation BMR (Balanced Mode Radiator) drivers housed within the bar. The same drivers are used in the Aeromax 6 speakers. Cambridge says they give the soundbar a "wide, room-filling and detailed sound".

Power output is rated at 120W of Class D amplification, with the BMR drivers handling mid-range and high frequencies, while lows are taken care of by a separate 10cm wireless subwoofer.

Connections include three HDMI inputs with 4K pass-through, a single HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) output and optical digital and auxiliary inputs. Bluetooth 4.0 is also built in, meaning you can wirelessly stream music from computers and mobile devices.

The soundbar comes with four adjustable EQ modes: TV, Music, Film and Voice, and these are supposed to "enhance the listening experience depending on the material or personal preference".

The Cambridge TVB2 soundbar is available now for £299.

