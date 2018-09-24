Cambridge Audio CXN V2 streamer now integrates Google Chromecast

Google’s Chomecast has become one of the most prevalent and inclusive media streaming platforms out there, allowing users to stream content from multiple apps directly to their device that either has a Chromecast dongle connected or has Chromecast built-in.

'Chromecast built-in' is what Google calls the streaming abilities of its Chromecast media dongles integrated into a product like a TV, speaker or hi-fi component, negating the need for the dongle.

One of the latest devices to have Chromecast integration is Cambridge Audio’s CXN V2 music streamer, the successor to the original CXN that won three What Hi-Fi? awards in its lifetime. The new version is similar to the old, only with a faster processor... and now Chromecast.

The CXN V2’s newfound Google Chromecast support means that its users can now ‘cast’ content from compatible apps (such as Spotify, Tidal, YouTube, Deezer and TuneIn radio) directly to the streamer.

In addition to Chromecast, the CXN V2 boasts all the connectivity that made the original such an appealing option, including USB type B, optical and coaxial inputs, DLNA compatibility and Spotify Connect.

