BT Sport Ultimate will deliver HDR football... but only on phones and tablets

Remember BT Sport Ultimate? It launched last week with a fair bit of fanfare, heralding a new era of Premier League football in 4K, Dolby Atmos and, crucially, HDR.

HDR isn't currently available on BT or Sky, so it's something of a missing piece in the tech-savvy football fan's life.

However, after consulting the small print it seems the BT Sport Ultimate channel won't be delivering HDR football, not right now at least. Instead, if you do want to enjoy HDR football via BT, the only way to do so is via the BT app on Android and iOS, and on a compatible HDR mobile phone or tablet.

Yes, we are a little underwhelmed, too. Sure, we're aware HDR on mobile devices is a thing but a 5-inch screen isn't really the 'ultimate' way to watch, well, anything.

For those of us who'd rather watch on a bigger screen, BT Sport Ultimate is a rebrand of the existing BT Sport 4K UHD channel, and will be broadcasting live matches in 50 frames per second 4K Ultra HD and with Dolby Atmos on compatible products. It's available on smart TVs, laptops, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV, tablets and phone.

You'll need to be a Max 4K TV package customer to get the new channel, which will also be made available free of charge to EE mobile customers (ideal if you have an HDR device).

BT Sport Ultimate replaces BT Sport 4K UHD on both BT TV and Virgin Media. On BT TV, BT Sport Ultimate will be channel 433 and on Virgin Media it will be on channel 531. It seems it won't be available to Sky customers, as was the case with BT Sport 4K UHD.

MORE:

Best HDR TVs

How to live stream Premier League football online and watch in 4K