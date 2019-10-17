Bose offers home visits to investigate QuietComfort 35 II noise-cancelling issue

Does your headphone manufacturer offer to stop by your home? Surprisingly, if you own a set of Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs (and you reside a "reasonable distance" from Bose's Massachusetts headquarters) the answer is, "yes".

Why is Bose being so sociable? Well, following a firmware update in June, owners of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones have been peppering the Bose community forums with complaints of noise cancellation degradation.

Contributors began offering their own solutions to rectify the problem, such as downgrading the firmware to restore previous performance. However, as reported by The Verge, Bose has since blocked the ability to do this, in a bid to “address identified security concerns.”

Bose initially said on 26th June that it didn’t tweak anything in the noise cancellation in the recent firmware update. Following this, on 2nd September, a message from the Bose community team told QC35 II owners, "We have a dedicated team working on your complaints every day, all day... We’ve also contacted some of you to ask if we could come to your home, and test your QC35 II, with your phone, in your surroundings."

Bose has now given owners the option of completing a survey about their QuietComfort 35 II's noise cancellation issues. If you, and your issue, are deemed suitable, Bose will then arrange a phone call to discuss further possibilities and, potentially, a home visit. The company seems willing to travel, so long as you live either in Massachusetts or a bordering state.

