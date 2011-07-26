Need a smart looking pair of stereo speakers to go with your computer? Say hello to the new Bose Companion 20, yours for £199.
Each speaker measures 8.9cm wide x 11cm deep, incoprates a new driver and amplification and uses Bose TrueSpace digital signal processing (DSP) to "expand the acoustic image".
Volume control is via a circular control pod that also gives one-touch muting, and there's a headphone jack and input for connecting other portable devices.
The Bose Companion 20 is available in silver from Bose retailers and the Bose website.
