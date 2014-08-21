Danish industrial engineer Torsten Valeur – head of David Lewis Designers – is the man behind the design of the BeoPlay S8, with pearl-blasted aluminium used in the build as part of efforts to offer "acoustic stability" when in use.

MORE: Bang & Olufsen unveils BeoLab 14 surround speaker system

The BeoPlay S8's sound profile is the Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound, with its 8in subwoofer coming with a frequency range of 20-150Hz. A 280W class D amplifier can also be found under the cover, which powers the subwoofer.

Meanwhile, the system's satellite speakers sport 2.5in full range speaker drivers – each powered by a 140W class D amplifier inside the subwoofer.

B&O Play also says that you'll be able to hook the BeoPlay S8 up to "almost any streaming device" – such as Apple's AirPort Express and Sonos Connect – as well as a standard audio amplifier, BeoPlay V1 or a Bang & Olufsen TV.

The BeoPlay S8 will be available from Bang & Olufsen retail outlets, the B&O Play online store and selected design and department stores at a cost of £1000.

MORE: Read all our B&O reviews and news