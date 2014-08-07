B&O Play says its three new models – Blue Stone, Bronzed Hazel and Graphite Blush – have been designed to offer "fresh styling for autumn/winter 2014" and will be available alongside the already-available Black and Natural H6 editions of the headphones.

Danish industrial designer Jakob Wagner has worked with the firm on the design of these new cans, key features of which include "daisy chain functionality for easy music sharing". They also feature an in-line remote and microphone for hands-free use.

According to B&O Play, the design of the limited edition BeoPlay H6 headphones incorporates "premium leather and metals that age with beauty". Available from a number of retailers such as Selfridges and John Lewis from August, the headphones will cost £329.

