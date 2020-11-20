Black Friday deals: Amazon Fire TV sticks drop to lowest ever price

No, today is not Black Friday – that's next Friday – but that hasn't stopped many retailers launching their sales. Like Amazon, who has dropped the price of its Fire TV streaming devices, some of them to their lowest ever.

The standard Fire TV Stick is reduced to $27 ($12 off), the Fire TV Stick Lite is $17 (also $12 off), while the 4K model is $29 ($20 off). The Fire TV Cube is now $79 – equalling its all-time lowest price, which we saw back on Amazon Prime Day last month – and the Fire TV Recast is now $119 ($110 off, also equalling its lowest ever price). Bargains.

Amazon's streaming devices are renowned as some of the best in the business, thanks in large part to their low prices. But they're also very capable. And while they're heavily skewed to Amazon's ecosystem, they can stream other services too, like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

The standard Fire TV Stick was refreshed a couple of months ago. It boasts an enhanced 1.7 GHz quad-core processor with 50 per cent more power than the previous generation Fire TV Stick. The new model delivers faster streaming in 1080p at 60fps, while the dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi supports 5GHz networks and promises more stable streaming and fewer dropped connections.

The Fire TV Stick Lite debuted at the same time. HDR comes as standard, as does a special Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which lets you speak to find, launch, and control content.

The 4K model supports UHD picture quality, as does the Fire TV Cube. This latter device is larger and more powerful, and can control compatible soundbars and AV receivers, too.

Lastly, the Fire TV Recast is a DVR for cord cutters. It lets you record live TV, then watch it back on a connected device, be it a tablet, mobile, another Fire TV device or even a screen-equipped smart speaker. How's that for convenience?

