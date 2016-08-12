This week Bang & Olufsen launched a 4K TV, Furutech devised a novel way of removing static from your turntable and Samsung SUHD TVs will now come with a ten-year warranty.
As for reviews, we have Sky Q, Lindy's BNX-60 noise-cancelling headphones and the Go + Play wireless speaker from Harman Kardon.
News
Bang & Olufsen launches 4K UHD BeoVision 14 television
Bang & Olufsen's luxury 4K TV will be available in two sizes – 40in and 55in – and arrives with plenty of fancy accoutrements including a "360 degree Automatic Picture Control sensor", that can adjust images based on the amount of light in the room.
Prices for the 40in set start at £4495 and £6495 for the 55in.
Furutech’s SK-Filter removes static to make your vinyl sound better
Furutech claims to have come up with a method of removing static from a turntable whilst the record is playing. The SK-Filter sits above the record and removes any static generated, allowing the record to continue playing unencumbered.
Samsung launches ten-year warranty for Quantum dot TVs
Samsung has been investing in Quantum Dot over OLED technology for its TVs, and with it being a new piece of tech, Samsung has given its range of SUHD TVs a ten-year warranty.
Reviews
Sky has touted its new Q box and service as the future of TV, and it's a claim that's not far from the truth. Whether you want to watch in another room, or take your content with you on-the-go, Q works seamlessly, with few hiccups.
There's plenty of 4K content too, which instantly makes it an attractive proposition. However, as you might expect, Sky Q doesn't come cheap.
For the price you might expect these headphones to disappoint. Instead they offer a balanced and detailed sound, making for a pleasant listen. With noise-cancelling and wireless performance both very capable, these sturdy Lindy headphones have few faults.
We liked the original Go + Play and the latest incarnation continues the good work. It's a huge speaker - a hi-fi handbag of sorts - with a power befitting its size, but there's also finesse here too.
For a powerful wireless speaker that's also portable, this is a great option.
