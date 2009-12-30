It's not the only retailer to do so. Asda has also said it will freeze VAT on more than half its non-food products.

Department store John Lewis, whose Clearance Sale has already begun, says it won't raise its prices until February 2010.

And Sevenoaks Sound & Vision confirmed today that it will freeze its sale prices until mid-January. In a statement issued this afternoon, the company told whathifi.com:

"While many retailers may be dithering with their decision on how to react to the increase in VAT, we decided early to help our customers with their buying decisions by announcing at the start of our sale that we would guarantee our pre-increase prices until at least the middle of January 2010.

"To reiterate, all of our sale prices will remain the same regardless of the increase in VAT to 17.5 per cent. Effectively we will be swallowing the cost of the additional 2.5 per cent.

"We see this as a confident move to encourage our valued customers to make a considered purchase rather than feel under pressure by the increase."

The Government cut VAT to 15 per cent last December to cushion shoppers from the pain of the recession, but it's due to return to its original level on Friday.

However, there's still time for shoppers to beat the VAT rise. We've reported on a whole range of sale offers which extend into the New Year, so if you're thinking of buying a new TV, hi-fi or home cinema, act fast.

