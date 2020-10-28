Early Black Friday deal: save 49% on Urbanista Paris wireless earbuds

Looking for some budget wireless headphones but not sure you're ready to stay up through the night during the upcoming Black Friday sales frenzy? Searching for a true wireless design with AirPods Pro looks minus the AirPods Pro price tag? You may have just found the deal.

Urbanista Paris launched at the start of the year (when hopping on a train to Paris seemed so easy!) causing a bit of a stir even at their £100 launch price, since this undercut the then-new AirPods Pro by £149.

Now, if you head over to Amazon, you can grab the 'Fluffy Cloud' Urbanista Paris colourway (aka the closest aesthetic to Apple's AirPods) for just £50.94 – a whopping 49 per cent off their already-reasonable launch price.

Urbanista Paris wireless buds with Qi wireless case, £100 £50.94

Not a model we've tested, but audio engineer Axel Grell tuned the sound here which bodes well, plus you can enjoy 20 hours of total playtime: 5 hours from the buds plus 3 additional full charges from the wireless case – which can charge on Qi wireless charging mats if you own one. And did we mention the £49 discount? Quick! View Deal

Should you prefer the midnight black, olive green or rose gold colourways, these are also on offer for £51.34, £55.99 and £59.55 respectively at Amazon – and the rose gold option might just be a nice budget match for the mystic bronze Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

In terms of the specs, you'll get Bluetooth 5.0, touch controls, iOS and Android compatibility, call handling functionality, voice control (Siri and Google Now), five hours from the buds themselves and a further three charges from the case. The buds charge from flat to full in 1.5 hours, and the case charges via USB-C but it'll also juice up on a Qi wireless charging mat. The big difference? The Urbanista Paris does not feature active noise cancellation, but if that doesn't bother you, they're well worth a second look.

Our advice? If you're looking for a true wireless budget option, Urbanista's Paris offering presents a lot to like on paper, especially with this discount...

