B&O’s Sound System for the Mustang Mach-E has your dashboard covered

The Mustang Mach-E is one of the most anticipated electric car launches of 2020 and, like a number of models in Ford’s current line-up, it will feature a sound system powered by B&O.

Called, quite literally, the Ford Mustang Mach-E B&O Sound System, it’s a 10-speaker 560-Watt set-up. One-third of the car's dashboard is, in B&O's words, “dominated by audio” and it’s where you’ll find two 25mm tweeters and one 8cm midrange speaker situated.

To give the system a more familiar and homely feel, B&O has covered the tweeters in what it calls a Heathered Grey textile (i.e. fabric), designed to mirror the finish of B&O's home speakers. The system’s press release even claims the design can help create an element of calmness, which will undoubtedly come in handy when you’re stuck in a 10-mile tailback.

The B&O Sound System also features an Externally Coupled Subwoofer (ECS) which uses the car’s cabin to help produce powerful bass. This unit takes up around 80% less space than a traditional subwoofer.

Engineers have used the B&O system designed for the standard Mustang, and tweaked its acoustic characteristics to create an in-car set-up more suited to the electric E-Mach. While an electric car means reduced engine noise, it does result in an increase in noise from other areas previously hidden by the engine which need to be taken into consideration.

We were big fans of the B&O Play Sound System for the Ford Fiesta, and we’ve had a great experience in electric cars before, most notably the Jaguar I-Pace with its Meridian Audio Surround Sound System. Hopefully, we'll be able to take the new Mustang Mach-E for a spin and let you know how it sounds!

MORE:

Best speakers 2020

Meridian Surround Sound System (Jaguar I-Pace 2019) review

B&O Play Sound System (Ford Fiesta) review

Burmester High-End 3D Surround Soundsystem (2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class) review