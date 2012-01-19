Regular readers may remember we ran a competition at the end of last year giving away a cool £15,000 worth of Award-winning kit.
Goodies up for grabs included a Panasonic TX-P42GT30 plasma TV, Audiolab 8200CD player and a Cambridge Audio NP30 music streamer.
Well now we can reveal all the lucky winners who will soon be receiving their prize (web user names are indicated):
Panasonic TX-P42GT30 TV: orangehifi
BenQ W1200 projector: steepwalker
Audiolab 8200CD CD player: ianmunday
Audiolab M-DAC: Gordon_Smith
AKG K450 headphones + HA450 comms kit:
Igpus
brian679
Hartley1202
cdg090426
scottmid52
zorbinho
mwb323
Dimayerfzr
Cambridge Audio NP30 streamer:
LouisDobie1890s
psouthga
Samsung BD-DT7800 PVR:
dwood99
qwerty01
Samsung Galaxy S II smartphone:
maddogx1
ukpcum1
Q Acoustic Q7000 speakers:
aadi_billimoria
walden1107
Marantz PM6004 amplifier: davidboundy1
Revo Axis internet radio:
lennie7
gmotshwarapitse
pablo5150
wizzbizz
tr@nigelkithing
Yamaha YSP-220 soundbar:
knize1
furno
GenevaSound Model M iPod dock:
Evilvirus
K Johno
Rega RP3 turntable:
radiomike
romanysgang
Furutech ADL GT40 + Formula2 USB cable:
si.cunningham
hughcm
nicctaylor
Panasonic DMP-BDT210 Blu-ray player:
rulebook65
steveorrin
Onkyo TX-NR609 AV receiver:
David Donnelly
clayman
KEF Q300 stereo speakers:
sweety7272
Kins.MW
Donnylover
Congratulations to all our winners - you should be receiving an email soon to arrange delivery of your prize.
