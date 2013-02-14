Trending

Audioengine W3 wireless audio adapter makes any system wireless

The £125 W3 connects to a computer or any music source via USB, stereo or minijack audio outputs and can send wireless music to up to three receivers

Audioengine has announced its new W3 wireless audio adapter, a USB DAC and wireless system that can send music from a laptop, computer or other music source to any active speakers or stereo systems around your home.

Consisting of a sender and a receiver, the former transmits audio from your computer through USB audio (or from any product with 3.5mm mini-jack or RCA audio outputs) to a receiver.

The W3 receiver connects to any product with a mini-jack or RCA audio connectors – Audioengine's powered speakers, the A2 and A5+ would do the job. And hey presto, you have a wireless music system.

The transmitter can also send music to up to three different receivers for a basic multiroom system.

The upgraded W3 claims CD-quality stereo sound with no compression and can handle USB audio up to 16 bits/48KHz, as well as analogue audio via a 3.5mm mini-jack.

Audioengine was one of the first companies to deliver such a product, launching the W1 wireless adapter a few years ago.

The upgraded UK edition of the W3 also provides greater resistance to interference from other wi-fi devices – plus other ‘noisy’ devices around your home. Audioengine claims the W3 can transmit to devices over 30m away.

The price of the Audioengine W3 is £125, which gives you a sender and a receiver. You can add extra receivers for £75 each.

