The burglary happened on February 28th. It's a big blow for a small company, and Audeze is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thieves.

In the meantime, it is warning potential customers against buying Audeze products from unauthorised sources. In a statement on its website, the company says: "You should be highly suspicious if anyone other than an authorised Audeze dealer offers you Audeze headphones for sale at a reduced price.

"We do not allow our dealers to sell via Amazon, eBay, Craigslist etc so deals on these sites should be carefully researched before you buy. You should also be very concerned if their headphones do not have a serial number, or the seller refuses to give you a serial number before purchase."

All Audeze products have a serial number on the inside of the pin block. The company says it will shortly publish a list of serial numbers for all the stolen items on its website. There's more information in this Forum thread.