We saw a very early prototype of this when we last visited Arcam a few months ago, and it certainly piqued our interest. Now it's officially available for £185.

So what is it? Well this is the Arcam rSeries SonLink DAC, designed for use with the Sonos Connect or ZP90 Zoneplayer. Basically, it's the Arcam rLink DAC housed in a custom-built enclosure with internal wiring.

It's the same shape as the Sonos components, so sits neatly underneath them, and supports 44.1, 48, 88.2, 96 and 192kHz sampling rates. A single cable connects the DAC to the Sonos unit.

Available now for £185, the rSeries SonLink "delivers the perfect audio upgrade for Sonos", says Arcam.

