Apple's WWDC 2021 event confirmed for 7th June start

Apple has announced that this year's WorldWide Developers Conference will take place from the 7th to the 11th June. Like last year's WWDC, the event will go ahead online.

The big news is typically revealed at the keynote speech on day one. Apple CEO Tim Cook will get the ball rolling from 6pm BST / 10am PDT this year, live from the tech giant's Apple Park HQ. Fans will be able to stream the event via Apple.com and the company's YouTube channel.

"WWDC21 kicks off with the unveiling of exciting new updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year", reads Apple's schedule. That likely means previews of Apple's new iOS 15, iPadOS 14, MacOS 12, WatchOS 8 and tvOS 15 software.

As for hardware, we could see the latest 'Pro' Macs featuring Apple's processors (the company ditched Intel's processors last year). There's also a (slim) chance we could see the company showcase the rumoured AirPods 3 wireless earbuds.

Following the keynote, WWDC21 will serve up "200 in-depth sessions, one-on-one labs, and more", so that developers can learn about the latest tools to help rustle up the next generation of iOS apps.

