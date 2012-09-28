Apple CEO Tim Cook has apologised to its customers for "falling short" over Apple Maps.

Cook promised the service would be improved but recommended that users could in the mean time use rival services such as Google Maps and Microsoft Bing.

Apple has removed Google Maps from the latest version of iOS, iOS 6, and replaced it with its own Maps app.

Unfortunately, Maps has proved less than 100% accurate, with blogs and websites reporting numerous inaccuracies and anomalies. A blog collating the pictures called 'The Amazing iOS 6 Maps' neatly illustrates some of the errors.

While apologising to consumers isn't entirely new territory for Apple – Steve Jobs admitted Apple wasn't perfect over the issue with the iPhone 4 antenna – recommending competitors' products is certainly a break from the norm.

The full statement is below.

To our customers,

At Apple, we strive to make world-class products that deliver the best experience possible to our customers. With the launch of our new Maps last week, we fell short on this commitment. We are extremely sorry for the frustration this has caused our customers and we are doing everything we can to make Maps better.

We launched Maps initially with the first version of iOS. As time progressed, we wanted to provide our customers with even better Maps including features such as turn-by-turn directions, voice integration, Flyover and vector-based maps. In order to do this, we had to create a new version of Maps from the ground up.

There are already more than 100 million iOS devices using the new Apple Maps, with more and more joining us every day. In just over a week, iOS users with the new Maps have already searched for nearly half a billion locations. The more our customers use our Maps the better it will get and we greatly appreciate all of the feedback we have received from you.

While we’re improving Maps, you can try alternatives by downloading map apps from the App Store like Bing, MapQuest and Waze, or use Google or Nokia maps by going to their websites and creating an icon on your home screen to their web app.

Everything we do at Apple is aimed at making our products the best in the world. We know that you expect that from us, and we will keep working non-stop until Maps lives up to the same incredibly high standard.

Tim Cook Apple’s CEO

