Apple Cyber Monday deals aren't amazing this year, but this AirPods Max price is genuinely good

Cyber Monday hasn't been too kind to Apple products this year, with non-existent-to-modest discounts available on iPads, HomePod Minis and iPhones. The story has been a little different with the discounted AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro – and, in fact, the AirPods Max.

For Cyber Monday, Apple's top-of-the-line wireless noise-cancelling headphones are enjoying a $120 discount at Crutchfield. That's a better deal than you'll find at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. In fact, we've scoured the internet hard and it's the best AirPods Max price we can currently find.

The best Cyber Monday AirPods Max deal

AirPods Max $549 AirPods Max $549 $429 at Crutchfield (save $120)

The awesome AirPods Max are in stock at Crutchfield in space gray and silver colourways – and you can now make a decent Cyber Monday saving!

If you take a moment to read our AirPods Max review, you'll know that Apple's over-ear headphones are a superb buy – despite costing significantly more than the popular rivals from Sony, Bose and Sennheiser.

Sonically speaking, these are hands-down the best wireless noise-cancellers you can buy, and they marry that superb sound quality with excellent noise-cancelling, the uniquely cinematic spatial audio experience, and the kind of build quality you'd expect from Apple.

These will naturally appeal more to an iOS user, and disappointingly they don't support Apple Music's Hi-Res Lossless Audio tier, but if that doesn't phase you then you won't find yourself disappointed.

There’s no denying that they cost a lot more than typical products in this class – even with this $120 discount – but, if sound quality is king, there’s equally no denying that they’re worth it.