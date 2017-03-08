Apple is rumoured to be buying a major Hollywood studio. According to The New York Post, the tech giant is eyeing something bigger than merely buying the shows produced by studios, and wants a "transformative acquisition" instead.

In recent weeks, the firm has reportedly met with Paramount Pictures and Sony's TV and film studios. These talks have reportedly included Apple broaching the subject of studio staff working for it. Which suggests it could make a play for one or more of the three studios.

"They are preparing something big," a source told the Post.

However, it doesn't sound like things are going smoothly. The report claims Apple execs Robert Kondrk, Eddy Cue and Jimmy Iovine are all vying to be the person sealing the deal. "They each want to be the guy, and they're telling people, don't deal with the other one," a source said.

Another source added: "Eddy is talking to some people. Jimmy is talking to others. They just haven't figured it out."

Apple is rumoured to want to invest heavily in original content this year. This is after rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime have seen huge success with their own original content - both won Oscars at this year's Academy Awards.

Apple does have some original content up its sleeve, including a reality show called Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke, a spinoff of the James Corden feature from The Late Late Show. Both will be offered through its Apple Music streaming service.

It has also produced Before Anythang, a documentary about Cash Money records.

