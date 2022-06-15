AirPods Max drop to their lowest ever price with this rare Apple deal

The Apple AirPods Max are a pricey pair of over-ear headphones and right now, you can get a pair (in any color except green) for just $430 or 22% off (opens in new tab) while stocks last on Amazon.

We loved the AirPods Max, giving them five-stars in our review, admiring the excellent audio quality and noise cancellation alongside their beautiful build quality. If you're looking for the ultimate AirPods to use with an Apple device, check out the AirPods Max.

AirPods Max lowest ever Amazon deal

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: $550 $430 at Amazon (save $120) (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Max are sleek, well-built wireless headphones that offer up excellent audio quality and great noise cancellation. Plus, they're the perfect accessory for anyone using Apple devices. With $120 off, these are a great deal.

As you might expect, the AirPods Max come with all of the trademarks of an Apple device, including an extremely sleek design and premium build. These headphones very much so look and feel like hi-fi. Plus, the AirPods Max are very comfortable, too, even on long trips.

In terms of sound quality, the noise cancellation of the AirPods Max is fantastic, while these headphones produce a punchy, dynamic sound and an immersive listening experience. Apple spatial audio is also handled well on AirPods Max, making these headphones great for watching movies on the go.

If you don't use an Apple device every day, you might want to consider another pair (ideally from our list of the best wireless headphones), but if you're in the Apple ecosystem, there's almost nothing more convenient than using a pair of AirPods.

For Apple fans out there, if you're in the market for some new headphones and have a decent budget at your disposal this could be the deal you've been waiting for. At $120 off the original retail price of $550, it's not often you find Apple products discounted this heavily, so now could be a great time to take the plunge.

