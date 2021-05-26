Actual photos* of Beats Studio Buds headphones surface ahead of launch

Eight days ago we reported that Apple was working on a Beats-branded set of true wireless headphones named 'Beats Studio Buds', as spotted in the 14.6 iOS and tvOS codes. Now – and most likely ahead of an impending official launch – the first actual (if unofficial) product images have been leaked online.

According to gadget research destination MySmartPrice (and as reported by 9to5Mac) the Indian-based website received live images of the Beats Studio Buds. Notable in the photo above – aside from the lovely pair of cashmere or merino wool white gloves – is an elliptical shaped earpiece featuring two tiny cutouts.

The image shows an in-ear design and one not dissimilar to the Award-winning Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. Interestingly, it is unlike any AirPods model (known for that 'toothbrush head' shape) or Beats Powerbeats product currently available.

The design is similar to the one revealed in an Apple FCC listing recently and it is missing its tips. If Apple follows a similar path here as it did with AirPods Pro, the Beats Studio Buds could come with three different-sized tips for an optimum fit.

The Beats Studio Buds are likely to feature Apple's H1 chip to offer faster connection, increased stability, improved battery life and the “Hey, Siri” feature. To clarify, this is the more advanced chip, found in the second-generation ‌AirPods‌, ‌AirPods Pro‌, AirPods Max, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro and Powerbeats 4. (The W1 chip is the one found in the previous Beats X, and the 2020-release budget-conscious Beats Flex.)

Compared to the Powerbeats Pro, Beats’ new earbuds seem a much more compact proposition and will likely include noise cancelling, which the Powerbeats Pro does not feature.

When will Apple release its new Beats-branded earbuds? We can't be sure – but if you're a Beats headphones fan it is time to get excited. The product was found in iOS 14.6 after all. It can't be long...

