55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV down to $228 in Walmart's early Black Friday sale

Black Friday has come early at Walmart. Right now, you can score the 55-inch TCL 55S21 4K TV for only $288. That's a crazy-low price for a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV that makes cord-cutting easy thanks to its built-in Roku TV streaming platform.

We've not reviewed the 55S21 but when you consider that this app-happy TV offers access to thousands of streaming channels (no cable box needed!), plus support for HDR10 and HLG, it's a Black Friday bargain worth shouting about.

Update: Walmart is no longer offering this TV for delivery. You can buy online and pick up in-store.

Best Roku TV deal

TCL 55S21 55in 4K HDR Roku TV $288 at Walmart TCL 55S21 55in 4K HDR Roku TV $288 at Walmart

On a performance-per-pound basis, this TV could be hard to beat. The integrated Roku platform means the set is packed with streaming apps and easy to use, while the HDMI eARC connection is ideal for use with games consoles.

Arguably the very best feature of this TV is that Roku UI smart platform. It's super simple to use and brings multiple apps and streaming services to your TV without the need for any other kind of media streaming stick. So, whether that's Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock or Paramount+, Roku has you covered.

There are four HDMI inputs (including one eARC) for other devices including soundbars and games consoles. Given that this $288 model is a Walmart exclusive, you can be sure that you're getting the lowest price, but we don't know how long this Black Friday deal will last.

As mentioned earlier, we've not reviewed this particular model and so we'd expect a fairly basic 4K picture for the money. Still, if you're after a good-sized 4K TV at a ridiculously-low price, the 55-inch TCL 55S21 for $288 at Walmart is hard to ignore.

