We were starting to think Klipsch couldn't put a foot wrong where headphones were concerned, but these S2s prove the company is as fallible as the rest.



The presentation here is distant and lacking in detail. The treble is hissy and poorly defined, the bass lacks depth, and vocals are thin and indirect.



True, they are rhythmic and attacking, and like all Klipsch earphones the build quality is impressive, but sound-wise they're thrashed by rivals costing much less.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter